Governor Walker sets off on annual mo...

Governor Walker sets off on annual motorcycle ride through Wisconsin

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 24 Read more: WKOW-TV

A group of about 90 motorcyclists took off Saturday morning in Cross Plains for a two-day ride through the state. The governor says Wisconsin is an amazing place that's sometimes under-appreciated, so the tour is a chance to get out and see some of the things you don't get to see every day in the Badger state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chippewa Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
State employees lazy to the bone (Jan '15) 47 min braindead repuke 44
Embrace the Trumpet (Apr '16) 54 min braindead repuke 5
BIN LADEN IS DeAD GONE HISTORY (May '11) 14 hr Olin Jones 3
Scott Walker for President? (Jul '15) 14 hr Olin Jones 10
News Election Integrity Teams to watch over polling ... (Nov '16) Sat braindead repuke 10
Watching Scotty Blow (Aug '15) Sat braindead repuke 7
News Eaux Claires festival recap: Chance the Rapper ... Jun 18 Christsharian Dee... 1
See all Chippewa Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chippewa Falls Forum Now

Chippewa Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chippewa Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
 

Chippewa Falls, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,780 • Total comments across all topics: 282,178,431

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC