Ex-Wisconsin teacher sentenced for sexual assault of student

Saturday Jun 24 Read more: WBAY-TV Green Bay

A former Chippewa Falls science teacher has been sentenced to six years in prison for the sexual assault of a student. Joel Jahnke had pleaded no contest to three felony counts, including second degree sexual assault of a child.

