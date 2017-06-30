Ex-Wisconsin teacher sentenced for sexual assault of student
A former Chippewa Falls science teacher has been sentenced to six years in prison for the sexual assault of a student. Joel Jahnke had pleaded no contest to three felony counts, including second degree sexual assault of a child.
