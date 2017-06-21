Boys & Girls Club Investing $500k in ...

Boys & Girls Club Investing $500k in summer programming

Wednesday Read more: WKOW-TV

The Boys & Girls Club of Dane County announced Wednesday they plan to spend $500,000 this summer to support Dane County's youth through programming in both its clubs and throughout the community, including paid internships. "I think we all as a community have to double down given all the violence that has taken place in our community," said Johnson.

