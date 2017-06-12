A new cart for virtual reality charging and storage
With the introduction of Virtual Reality, the world of education is changing. As instructors are trying to bring this technology into their classroom, the one piece that has been missing has been how to store and charge both the VR goggles and phones safely and securely.
