A Father's Love: Chippewa Falls dad tattoos head in honor of son
When his six-year-old son was faced with another round of cranial surgery, Jeremy Cortner, from Chippewa Falls, wanted to show him a scar is not a sign of weakness, rather a symbol of survival. "I saw another father who did the same thing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAOW.
