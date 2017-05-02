Senate to vote on bill that would eli...

Senate to vote on bill that would eliminate water skiing spotter requirement

Tuesday May 2 Read more: WKOW-TV

The Wisconsin State Senate will vote on legislation Tuesday that would authorize someone driving a boat to tow a person on water skis without having a second person in the boat to observe for safety purposes. If the motorboat is equipped with a mirror that provides the operator with a wide field of vision to the rear, a so-called "spotter" would not be required.

