Leinenkugel's breaks ground on Tenth ...

Leinenkugel's breaks ground on Tenth Street Brewery expansion

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 22 Read more: OnMilwaukee

On a damp, wet and windy late May afternoon, Mayor Tom Barrett, Gov. Scott Walker and MillerCoors Chief Legal Officer Kelly Grebe ceremonially turned the earth to celebrate the official groundbreaking for an expansion of Leinenkugel's Tenth Street Brewery. The addition to the brewery which was built by G. Heileman in the mid-1980s and purchased by Miller for Leinenkugel production in 1995 will add as many as 65 new full-time jobs to the plant, which now employs about 15. The expanded brewery which operations manager Dan Pearson described as "nimble" is expected to be up and running by March 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chippewa Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
State employees lazy to the bone (Jan '15) May 26 Hopper 37
Review: K-9 Bath Plus (Aug '12) Nov '16 Terri 3
Review: Tender Care Transport Inc (Aug '09) Jun '16 Let it Sink 29
Election Who do you support for State Senate in Wisconsi... (Oct '10) Jul '15 Phil Late ist 12
Who was the police officer who let Casey Kressi... (Apr '15) Jul '15 Zoloft 2
News New Auburn News (Jul '07) Jun '15 Jill 4
Debate: Marijuana - Chippewa Falls, WI (Sep '10) May '15 Hunter 36
See all Chippewa Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chippewa Falls Forum Now

Chippewa Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chippewa Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Microsoft
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Stanley Cup
 

Chippewa Falls, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,947 • Total comments across all topics: 281,482,965

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC