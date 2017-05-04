Don't Part-Out That Cuda! Save It With A New Crossmember
It's probably not something you've ever really thought about unless you've seen your Mopar stripped down to a bare metal shell and you realize that your entire car is made out of nothing but formed sheet metal held together by spot welds. It's actually a rather interesting piece of work by Chrysler engineers that reduces weight and yet increases strength by turning pretty much every part of the body into a structural component instead of using a single frame as a foundation for the rest of the car.
Chippewa Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: K-9 Bath Plus (Aug '12)
|Nov '16
|Terri
|3
|Review: Tender Care Transport Inc (Aug '09)
|Jun '16
|Let it Sink
|29
|Who do you support for State Senate in Wisconsi... (Oct '10)
|Jul '15
|Phil Late ist
|12
|Who was the police officer who let Casey Kressi... (Apr '15)
|Jul '15
|Zoloft
|2
|New Auburn News (Jul '07)
|Jun '15
|Jill
|4
|Debate: Marijuana - Chippewa Falls, WI (Sep '10)
|May '15
|Hunter
|36
|Affordable housing in Chippewa Falls (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Chris
|1
