Bill looks to allow people under 21 to attend music festivals in Wisconsin

The bill was introduced by Rep. Rob Summerfield, R-Bloomer, and Sen. Terry Moulton, R-Chippewa Falls, and would impact festivals on private grounds throughout the state that have more than 2,500 attendees, which includes Country Fest, Country Jam, Blue Ox and Eaux Claires, Nathan Duerkop, Moulton's chief of staff, said. Moulton recognized the state Department of Revenue was going to start enforcing this year that no one under the age of 21 could be on festival private grounds unless a parent or guardian was present at the event, Summerfield said.

