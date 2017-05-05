1 injured in Clark Co. semi vs car crash

1 injured in Clark Co. semi vs car crash

Friday May 5 Read more: WAOW

One man was transported to the hospital after a semi and car collided on State Highway 29 in Clark County, according to the sheriff's office. Officials were called to the scene near River Avenue shortly after 4 p.m. where a car, driven by Robert Thorson, 63, of Chippewa Falls, was in the westbound lane, blocking traffic, the sheriff's office said.

