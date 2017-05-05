1 injured in Clark Co. semi vs car crash
One man was transported to the hospital after a semi and car collided on State Highway 29 in Clark County, according to the sheriff's office. Officials were called to the scene near River Avenue shortly after 4 p.m. where a car, driven by Robert Thorson, 63, of Chippewa Falls, was in the westbound lane, blocking traffic, the sheriff's office said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAOW.
Add your comments below
Chippewa Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State employees lazy to the bone (Jan '15)
|May 26
|Hopper
|37
|Review: K-9 Bath Plus (Aug '12)
|Nov '16
|Terri
|3
|Review: Tender Care Transport Inc (Aug '09)
|Jun '16
|Let it Sink
|29
|Who do you support for State Senate in Wisconsi... (Oct '10)
|Jul '15
|Phil Late ist
|12
|Who was the police officer who let Casey Kressi... (Apr '15)
|Jul '15
|Zoloft
|2
|New Auburn News (Jul '07)
|Jun '15
|Jill
|4
|Debate: Marijuana - Chippewa Falls, WI (Sep '10)
|May '15
|Hunter
|36
Find what you want!
Search Chippewa Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC