Fit-to-size automated packing machine saves on shipping costs

According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, the U.S. market for e-commerce reached $400 billion in sales in 2016 and is expected to grow to $684 billion by 2020. Currently representing just 8% of total retail sales in the U.S.-according to Census.gov and the Office of National Statistics-e-commerce presents an extraordinary growth opportunity for brand owners.

