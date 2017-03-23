Veterans memorial proposed for new pa...

Veterans memorial proposed for new park in Wisconsin

Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: Stars and Stripes

Scott Sullivan wants to see a military memorial be erected in Chippewa Falls, ideally in a new park that is expected to be a large draw to the city. Sullivan said he would like to see the memorial be placed in Chippewa Riverfront park, currently under construction on the north shore of the Chippewa River.

Read more at Stars and Stripes.

