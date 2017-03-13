Probation for porn-viewing substitute...

Probation for porn-viewing substitute teacher Thursday, March 2

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 2 Read more: WOZZ-FM Appleton

A Chippewa Falls substitute will never teach again, but won't go to jail after looking at 'Science Porn' in a classroom with students present. 71-year-old Merlin Kardin entered an Alford Plea of 'no contest' yesterday in which he conceded there was enough evidence to convict him if the case went to trial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chippewa Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cellphone Help for Rooting Dec '16 James Jacobs 1
Review: Clear Water Real Estate Ent (Jun '09) Nov '16 Happy Renter 10
Review: K-9 Bath Plus (Aug '12) Nov '16 Terri 3
Our *NEW* Group for NW Wisconsin Buy & Selling Nov '16 maxwell 1
Review: Tender Care Transport Inc (Aug '09) Jun '16 Let it Sink 29
Election Who do you support for State Senate in Wisconsi... (Oct '10) Jul '15 Phil Late ist 12
Who was the police officer who let Casey Kressi... (Apr '15) Jul '15 Zoloft 2
See all Chippewa Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chippewa Falls Forum Now

Chippewa Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chippewa Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iraq
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Chippewa Falls, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,803 • Total comments across all topics: 279,653,774

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC