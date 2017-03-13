Probation for porn-viewing substitute teacher Thursday, March 2
A Chippewa Falls substitute will never teach again, but won't go to jail after looking at 'Science Porn' in a classroom with students present. 71-year-old Merlin Kardin entered an Alford Plea of 'no contest' yesterday in which he conceded there was enough evidence to convict him if the case went to trial.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.
Add your comments below
Chippewa Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cellphone Help for Rooting
|Dec '16
|James Jacobs
|1
|Review: Clear Water Real Estate Ent (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Happy Renter
|10
|Review: K-9 Bath Plus (Aug '12)
|Nov '16
|Terri
|3
|Our *NEW* Group for NW Wisconsin Buy & Selling
|Nov '16
|maxwell
|1
|Review: Tender Care Transport Inc (Aug '09)
|Jun '16
|Let it Sink
|29
|Who do you support for State Senate in Wisconsi... (Oct '10)
|Jul '15
|Phil Late ist
|12
|Who was the police officer who let Casey Kressi... (Apr '15)
|Jul '15
|Zoloft
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chippewa Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC