DNR warns about the risk of wildfires in WI
After a grass fire in Augusta on Wednesday, the Department of Natural Resources wants people to know we are quickly approaching the most dangerous time of the year for forest fires. The DNR told WQOW-TV that most wildfires in Wisconsin occur in April and May, after the snow's melted but before plants get green.
