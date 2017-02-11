Man steals $237 bottle of champagne by putting it in his pants
If a six-pack of cheap beer sounds like it fits your man's budget but he gives you Dom Perignon instead this Valentine's Day... you might want to watch this video. The Chippewa Falls Police Department posted surveillance video on its Facebook page of a man stealing a $237 bottle of champagne by shoving it down his pants.
