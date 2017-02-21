Investigators: Someone in Spooner, Wi...

Investigators: Someone in Spooner, Wisconsin Knows What Happened to Sara Bushland

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 6 Read more: KSTP

Spooner is also where a missing person's investigation has been ongoing for nearly 21 years. Fifteen-year-old Sara Bushland was last seen getting off her school bus in 1996.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSTP.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chippewa Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cellphone Help for Rooting Dec '16 James Jacobs 1
Review: Clear Water Real Estate Ent (Jun '09) Nov '16 Happy Renter 10
Review: K-9 Bath Plus (Aug '12) Nov '16 Terri 3
Our *NEW* Group for NW Wisconsin Buy & Selling Nov '16 maxwell 1
Couple looking for fun!!! (Dec '10) Nov '16 Barnabas_28 3
News Young woman assaulted in Madison by man wearing... Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
Review: Tender Care Transport Inc (Aug '09) Jun '16 Let it Sink 29
See all Chippewa Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chippewa Falls Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Chippewa County was issued at February 22 at 4:07AM CST

Chippewa Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chippewa Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. NASA
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
 

Chippewa Falls, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,531 • Total comments across all topics: 279,066,122

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC