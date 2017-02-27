Crime 20 mins ago 7:40 p.m.Lincoln Co...

Crime 20 mins ago 7:40 p.m.Lincoln County man accused of enticing 10-year-old girl

Monday Feb 13

William M. Emerson arrested Sunday and charged with one count of attempted enticement of a child and felony use of a child in sexual performance after deputies said he tried to sexually entice a 10-year-old Wisconsin girl. A Lincoln County man was charged after police said he tried to sexually entice a 10-year-old Wisconsin girl in April of 2016.

