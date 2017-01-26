More
Democratic state legislators say House Speaker Paul Ryan's plans to cut off Planned Parenthood's funding will leave 50,000 Wisconsinites without easy access to reproductive health care, and they are urging him to reconsider those plans. Wisconsin state senator Janis Ringhand said at a Thursday morning news conference that 6,000 people in Ryan's own district, enrolled in Medicaid, rely on Planned Parenthood for services including exams and cancer screening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Add your comments below
Chippewa Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cellphone Help for Rooting
|Dec '16
|James Jacobs
|1
|Review: Clear Water Real Estate Ent (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Happy Renter
|10
|Review: K-9 Bath Plus (Aug '12)
|Nov '16
|Terri
|3
|Our *NEW* Group for NW Wisconsin Buy & Selling
|Nov '16
|maxwell
|1
|Couple looking for fun!!! (Dec '10)
|Nov '16
|Barnabas_28
|3
|Young woman assaulted in Madison by man wearing...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Review: Tender Care Transport Inc (Aug '09)
|Jun '16
|Let it Sink
|29
Find what you want!
Search Chippewa Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC