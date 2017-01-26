Democratic state legislators say House Speaker Paul Ryan's plans to cut off Planned Parenthood's funding will leave 50,000 Wisconsinites without easy access to reproductive health care, and they are urging him to reconsider those plans. Wisconsin state senator Janis Ringhand said at a Thursday morning news conference that 6,000 people in Ryan's own district, enrolled in Medicaid, rely on Planned Parenthood for services including exams and cancer screening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.