Many people flock outside to embrace return of cold weather in Wisconsin
The return of snowy cold weather has plenty of people to head back out to weekend and take part in several winter-related activities. "It's my favorite season," said Wyatt Flann, who stopped by Cascade Mountain in Portage to get his snowboard waxed and take on the snowy hills.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chippewa Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cellphone Help for Rooting
|Dec '16
|James Jacobs
|1
|Review: Clear Water Real Estate Ent (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Happy Renter
|10
|Review: K-9 Bath Plus (Aug '12)
|Nov '16
|Terri
|3
|Our *NEW* Group for NW Wisconsin Buy & Selling
|Nov '16
|maxwell
|1
|Couple looking for fun!!! (Dec '10)
|Nov '16
|Barnabas_28
|3
|Young woman assaulted in Madison by man wearing...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Review: Tender Care Transport Inc (Aug '09)
|Jun '16
|Let it Sink
|29
Find what you want!
Search Chippewa Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC