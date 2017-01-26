a Unsafe for any living thinga
A woman is facing child neglect allegations - along with animal abuse charges - for allegedly keeping her five children living in filthy, unsanitary conditions, then moving away and abandoning three dogs inside the uninhabitable house. Tabitha Ruiz, 34, of Chippewa Falls and formerly of Kenosha, made her initial appearance in court Tuesday.
