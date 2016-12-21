Moulton Reappointed Chair of Senate Ag Committee
The chairman of the Wisconsin Senate Committee on Agriculture, Small Business and Tourism will continue to serve in that post for another two years. This week, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald announced the chairpersons and Republican membership of Senate standing committees, which includes Terry Moulton of Chippewa Falls, who has led the agriculture panel since 2013.
