Moulton Reappointed Chair of Senate A...

Moulton Reappointed Chair of Senate Ag Committee

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Wisconsin Ag Connection

The chairman of the Wisconsin Senate Committee on Agriculture, Small Business and Tourism will continue to serve in that post for another two years. This week, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald announced the chairpersons and Republican membership of Senate standing committees, which includes Terry Moulton of Chippewa Falls, who has led the agriculture panel since 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wisconsin Ag Connection.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chippewa Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cellphone Help for Rooting Dec 15 James Jacobs 1
Review: Clear Water Real Estate Ent (Jun '09) Nov '16 Happy Renter 10
Review: K-9 Bath Plus (Aug '12) Nov '16 Terri 3
Our *NEW* Group for NW Wisconsin Buy & Selling Nov '16 maxwell 1
Couple looking for fun!!! (Dec '10) Nov '16 Barnabas_28 3
News Young woman assaulted in Madison by man wearing... Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
Review: Tender Care Transport Inc (Aug '09) Jun '16 Let it Sink 29
See all Chippewa Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chippewa Falls Forum Now

Chippewa Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chippewa Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Gunman
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Chippewa Falls, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,738 • Total comments across all topics: 277,538,872

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC