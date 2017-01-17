Herman L. Clegg
Herman L. Clegg, 84, of Brodhead, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. He was born on March 31, 1932, in Nabb, Ind., the son of Carl and Ella Clegg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chippewa Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cellphone Help for Rooting
|Dec '16
|James Jacobs
|1
|Review: Clear Water Real Estate Ent (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Happy Renter
|10
|Review: K-9 Bath Plus (Aug '12)
|Nov '16
|Terri
|3
|Our *NEW* Group for NW Wisconsin Buy & Selling
|Nov '16
|maxwell
|1
|Couple looking for fun!!! (Dec '10)
|Nov '16
|Barnabas_28
|3
|Young woman assaulted in Madison by man wearing...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Review: Tender Care Transport Inc (Aug '09)
|Jun '16
|Let it Sink
|29
Find what you want!
Search Chippewa Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC