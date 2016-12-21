Brewing company in Chippewa Falls creates anniversary brew
In this Wednesday, Dec 14, 2016 photo, Dick Leinenkugel leads a tour of the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company in Chippewa Falls, Wis. To mark next year's 150th anniversary celebration, when founders' Jacob Leinenkugel and John Miller first began brewing beer in Chippewa Falls, the brewery is honoring its family's roots by creating a collaborative beer with Hofbrau Munchen, a German brewery dating back to1589.
