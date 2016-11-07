Nearly 16% of Wisconsin districts see...

Nearly 16% of Wisconsin districts seek revenue boost on Tuesday's ballot

Nov 7, 2016

If you thought that the current state of school funding was working for Wisconsin districts, the plethora of referenda on the ballot around the state this week might suggest that belief warrants reconsideration. According to the Wisconsin Association of School Boards , of 67 school referendums up for a vote on Tuesday, 25 find districts asking taxpayers to approve exceeding state-imposed revenue limits.

Chippewa Falls, WI

