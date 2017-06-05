Where are Floridaa s Highway Patrol troopers? Lowest pay in the nation leads to manpower shortage
Drunks weaving in and out of lanes on highways. Drivers texting and paying little attention to the road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chipley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boat Lake (Jun '08)
|4 hr
|stacked and
|729
|When will Johnny Mac be charged? (Jan '11)
|8 hr
|Scott
|8,382
|Trump Budget Requires Work for Food Stamps
|10 hr
|NeedsToStop
|10
|Fracking
|Jun 5
|Fracking McFrackface
|6
|sunny hill news (Jan '16)
|Jun 4
|no brain
|301
|The Who? (Mar '16)
|Jun 2
|anonymous
|105
|Early morning raid leads to meth charges (Jan '11)
|Jun 1
|chele291985
|48
Find what you want!
Search Chipley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC