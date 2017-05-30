Trinity Martial Arts celebrates new location

Jason and Ruby Smith celebrated the grand opening of the new location of Trinity Martial Arts Saturday with an official ribbon cutting, refreshments, and martial art demonstrations for those in attendance. Now located at 1377 Brickyard Road, Suite 6, in Chipley, Trinity Martial Arts is open weekdays from 2 to 8:30 p.m. and is offering a free 30-day trial membership for new members.

