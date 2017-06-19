Sheriff eyes Ebro and Vernon substations

Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews is looking to improve law enforcement coverage in the county by activating a long-dormant law enforcement substation at Vernon City Hall. Crews states while the station will be unmanned for now, it will serve as a place for deputies to write reports or conduct interviews without having to drive all the way back to the sheriff's office in Chipley.

