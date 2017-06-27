Historical Society invites reflection...

Historical Society invites reflection at Washington Countya s Veterans Memorial

The Washington County Historical Society reminds the public to celebrate the community's rich history of military service by visiting Washington County's Veterans Memorial, located on the north wall of the Washington County Historical Society's Museum on Seventh Street in Chipley. The memorial features brass plaques honoring local veterans of several wars, the insignia of each military branch, flags, and a granite marker.

