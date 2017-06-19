GEO prison instructor jailed on drug charges
The Chipley Police Department located and stopped the suspect, identified as Steven Shelley, 37, of Chipley, traveling in a black Ford pickup truck on Cope Road, just north of Old Bonifay Road. Based on information provided to law enforcement, a K-9 unit was deployed, and a perimeter search of the subject's vehicle was conducted, resulting in positive indicators for the odor of a narcotic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington County News.
Add your comments below
Chipley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Who? (Mar '16)
|12 hr
|anonymous
|110
|Glen zanetic (Aug '15)
|Thu
|Moss Hill Road Re...
|25
|Sunny Hills MSBU
|Thu
|Moss Hill Road Re...
|17
|New Noise Ordinance Passed For Panama City Beach (Jan '11)
|Wed
|dkl2591-yahoo-com
|3
|Boat Lake (Jun '08)
|Jun 20
|John Mika
|731
|Hardees under new GM control in Bonifay is NOW...
|Jun 18
|BONIFAY HARDEES
|2
|98 Pawn Shop
|Jun 18
|Forest
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chipley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC