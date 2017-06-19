CPD seeks help identifying battery su...

CPD seeks help identifying battery suspect

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: Washington County News

CHIPLEY – The Chipley Police Department is asking the public's help in identifying a person of interest in a battery case. The battery occurred Saturday, June 17, in the area of Old Bonifay Road and Second Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chipley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Boat Lake (Jun '08) 9 hr clean the swamp 730
Hardees under new GM control in Bonifay is NOW... Sun BONIFAY HARDEES 2
98 Pawn Shop Sun Forest 2
The MOB Banksters! (Jul '13) Jun 17 lavon affair 11
Is Sunny Hills worth living in? (Oct '16) Jun 17 clean the swamp 32
The Who? (Mar '16) Jun 16 anonymous 108
The Gay Issue (Aug '10) Jun 16 pass the message 20
See all Chipley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chipley Forum Now

Chipley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chipley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Chipley, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,244 • Total comments across all topics: 281,877,611

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC