Chipley Woman Arrest for having Meth in her vaporizer
A Chipley woman was arrested on June 20, 2017 for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop. Officer Z. Neitsch conducted a traffic stop of a blue Acura for a traffic violation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RickeyStokesNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chipley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Glen zanetic (Aug '15)
|6 hr
|get rid of civ ass
|24
|New Noise Ordinance Passed For Panama City Beach (Jan '11)
|9 hr
|dkl2591-yahoo-com
|3
|Boat Lake (Jun '08)
|Tue
|John Mika
|731
|The Who? (Mar '16)
|Mon
|anonymous
|109
|Hardees under new GM control in Bonifay is NOW...
|Jun 18
|BONIFAY HARDEES
|2
|98 Pawn Shop
|Jun 18
|Forest
|2
|The MOB Banksters! (Jul '13)
|Jun 17
|lavon affair
|11
Find what you want!
Search Chipley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC