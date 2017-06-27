Chipley, Vernon to host fireworks Updated at
The City of Chipley is presenting a free community fireworks display at 9 p.m. Monday, July 3, in Pal's Park. The City of Vernon is kicking off Firecracker Day at 4 p.m., Tuesday, July 4 with the Fourth of July Parade.
