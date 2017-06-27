Chipley, Vernon to host fireworks Upd...

Chipley, Vernon to host fireworks Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Washington County News

The City of Chipley is presenting a free community fireworks display at 9 p.m. Monday, July 3, in Pal's Park. The City of Vernon is kicking off Firecracker Day at 4 p.m., Tuesday, July 4 with the Fourth of July Parade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chipley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Holmes county Business selling alcohol to minors 2 hr Discusted 3
Board of County Commissioners 6 hr James2017 5
The Who? (Mar '16) 17 hr anonymous 111
News Subcontractor for Lowe's admits to stealing jew... Wed madoff sindrome 1
Sunny Hills MSBU Wed get rid of civ ass 22
Truth about chipley. (Feb '13) Wed umpalumpa 148
The Gay Issue (Aug '10) Mon Bump 22
See all Chipley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chipley Forum Now

Chipley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chipley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Chipley, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,409 • Total comments across all topics: 282,112,399

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC