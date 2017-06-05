Chipley mulls resolutions, ordinances
Among items the council is expected to vote on in the upcoming Tuesday regular session is the extending of the contract with Waste Management for another three-year term, following a trend initially set in 2003. Council members are also expected to approve an update to the garbage collection services ordinance that will bring the ordinance in line with a rate increase plan already in effect.
Chipley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When will Johnny Mac be charged? (Jan '11)
|6 min
|Scott
|8,376
|Trump Budget Requires Work for Food Stamps
|1 hr
|NeedsToStop
|10
|Boat Lake (Jun '08)
|22 hr
|Moss Hill Road Re...
|728
|Fracking
|Jun 5
|Fracking McFrackface
|6
|sunny hill news (Jan '16)
|Jun 4
|no brain
|301
|The Who? (Mar '16)
|Jun 2
|anonymous
|105
|Early morning raid leads to meth charges (Jan '11)
|Jun 1
|chele291985
|48
