Chipley Man Charged With Murder In Stabbing

On June 24, at approximately 6:46 pm, Washington County Sheriff's Office and Washington County EMS responded to a 911 call made by the owner of Tropical Paradise Assisted Living Facility, in reference to a physical disturbance. The owner of the facility, located at 1593 Brickyard Road in Chipley, FL, advised that one client had physically attacked another client and was bleeding.

