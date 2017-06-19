Chipley Man Charged With Murder In Stabbing
On June 24, at approximately 6:46 pm, Washington County Sheriff's Office and Washington County EMS responded to a 911 call made by the owner of Tropical Paradise Assisted Living Facility, in reference to a physical disturbance. The owner of the facility, located at 1593 Brickyard Road in Chipley, FL, advised that one client had physically attacked another client and was bleeding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RickeyStokesNews.com.
Add your comments below
Chipley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sunny Hills MSBU
|10 min
|Moss Hill Road Re...
|20
|Board of County Commissioners
|3 hr
|Johnny Lee Ward
|1
|Glen zanetic (Aug '15)
|23 hr
|get rid of civ ass
|32
|The Gay Issue (Aug '10)
|Sun
|Nothing odd here
|21
|The Who? (Mar '16)
|Jun 23
|anonymous
|110
|New Noise Ordinance Passed For Panama City Beach (Jan '11)
|Jun 21
|dkl2591-yahoo-com
|3
|Boat Lake (Jun '08)
|Jun 20
|John Mika
|731
Find what you want!
Search Chipley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC