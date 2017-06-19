Chipley Man Charged With Murder In Stabbing

On June 24, at approximately 6:46 pm, Washington County Sheriff's Office and Washington County EMS responded to a 911 call made by the owner of Tropical Paradise Assisted Living Facility, in reference to a physical disturbance. The owner of the facility, located at 1593 Brickyard Road in Chipley, FL, advised that one client had physically attacked another client and was bleeding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RickeyStokesNews.com.