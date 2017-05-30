Chipley Man Arrested on Drug Charges
A Chipley man is back behind bars after being arrested just weeks prior on unrelated drug charges. In April, as part of large "dealer round up" conducted by Washington County Sheriff's Office, Johnathan "Red" Everett, 32, of Nearing Hills Circle, was arrested and charged for the sell of methamphetamine.
