Arrest made in boat theft investigation

25 min ago Read more: Washington County News

BONIFAY – A Holmes County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to a residence on Marian Drive in the Dogwood Lakes community concerning a stolen aluminum boat on May 8. Two suspects were developed in the course of the investigation as well as obtaining the location of the stolen boat. On June 1, the boat was located at a residence in Chipley where it was recovered and returned to the owner.

