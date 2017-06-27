Andrews, Kennedy to face off in Aug. 1 election Updated at

Andrews, Kennedy to face off in Aug. ...

Chipley's municipal election is set to take place Tuesday, August 1, with just one contested race as Tracy Andrews challenges incumbent Lee Dell Kennedy for the Ward 3 seat. This is the first time Kennedy - who made history when he was appointed the city's first African American Mayor in 2014 - has been challenged for the post in his six years as a council member.

