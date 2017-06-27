Andrews, Kennedy to face off in Aug. 1 election Updated at
Chipley's municipal election is set to take place Tuesday, August 1, with just one contested race as Tracy Andrews challenges incumbent Lee Dell Kennedy for the Ward 3 seat. This is the first time Kennedy - who made history when he was appointed the city's first African American Mayor in 2014 - has been challenged for the post in his six years as a council member.
