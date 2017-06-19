A sweet time to be had
The 61st installment of the Panhandle Watermelon Festival is predicated to draw the largest crowd yet, thanks to growing popularity of the festival both on a local and national level, as well as expanded activities and an upswing of big name entertainers. This year's festivities will kick off in Pals Park in Chipley at 5 p.m. Friday, June 23, with several vendors and children's activities.
Chipley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Glen zanetic (Aug '15)
|3 hr
|clean the swamp
|23
|Boat Lake (Jun '08)
|6 hr
|John Mika
|731
|The Who? (Mar '16)
|23 hr
|anonymous
|109
|Hardees under new GM control in Bonifay is NOW...
|Jun 18
|BONIFAY HARDEES
|2
|98 Pawn Shop
|Jun 18
|Forest
|2
|The MOB Banksters! (Jul '13)
|Jun 17
|lavon affair
|11
|Is Sunny Hills worth living in? (Oct '16)
|Jun 17
|clean the swamp
|32
