A sweet time to be had

The 61st installment of the Panhandle Watermelon Festival is predicated to draw the largest crowd yet, thanks to growing popularity of the festival both on a local and national level, as well as expanded activities and an upswing of big name entertainers. This year's festivities will kick off in Pals Park in Chipley at 5 p.m. Friday, June 23, with several vendors and children's activities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington County News.