A sweet time to be had

A sweet time to be had

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Washington County News

The 61st installment of the Panhandle Watermelon Festival is predicated to draw the largest crowd yet, thanks to growing popularity of the festival both on a local and national level, as well as expanded activities and an upswing of big name entertainers. This year's festivities will kick off in Pals Park in Chipley at 5 p.m. Friday, June 23, with several vendors and children's activities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chipley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Glen zanetic (Aug '15) 3 hr clean the swamp 23
Boat Lake (Jun '08) 6 hr John Mika 731
The Who? (Mar '16) 23 hr anonymous 109
Hardees under new GM control in Bonifay is NOW... Jun 18 BONIFAY HARDEES 2
98 Pawn Shop Jun 18 Forest 2
The MOB Banksters! (Jul '13) Jun 17 lavon affair 11
Is Sunny Hills worth living in? (Oct '16) Jun 17 clean the swamp 32
See all Chipley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chipley Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Washington County was issued at June 20 at 3:31PM EDT

Chipley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chipley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Chipley, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,646 • Total comments across all topics: 281,904,864

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC