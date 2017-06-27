33 pm
A 911 call seeking help for a suspected attempted suicide resulted in the arrest of four at a Washington County residence Tuesday. The Washington County Sheriff's Office reports that deputies responded to a Summer House Road residence around 10 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, in reference to a suicide attempt.
Chipley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Subcontractor for Lowe's admits to stealing jew...
|5 hr
|madoff sindrome
|1
|Sunny Hills MSBU
|9 hr
|get rid of civ ass
|22
|Board of County Commissioners
|9 hr
|Holmes2017
|4
|Truth about chipley. (Feb '13)
|11 hr
|umpalumpa
|148
|The Gay Issue (Aug '10)
|Mon
|Bump
|22
|Glen zanetic (Aug '15)
|Jun 25
|get rid of civ ass
|32
|The Who? (Mar '16)
|Jun 23
|anonymous
|110
