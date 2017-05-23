Two Chipley men Charged with Burglary

On Friday, April 21, 2017, the Chipley Police Department responded to the address of 632 5th Street in reference to a Burglary. It was discovered that on a date prior, persons unknown had entered the residence and removed items in excess of 300 dollars.

