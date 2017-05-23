Two Chipley men Charged with Burglary
On Friday, April 21, 2017, the Chipley Police Department responded to the address of 632 5th Street in reference to a Burglary. It was discovered that on a date prior, persons unknown had entered the residence and removed items in excess of 300 dollars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RickeyStokesNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chipley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get To Work
|1 hr
|CHB
|3
|nicole edwards
|2 hr
|CHB
|2
|Washington Co Nannies (Mar '16)
|6 hr
|swampman
|8
|Glen zanetic (Aug '15)
|7 hr
|pass the message
|14
|The MOB Banksters! (Jul '13)
|13 hr
|whining wall
|10
|Bay County Association of Realtors Lawsuit
|May 22
|makes no sense
|2
|Sunnyhills civic association
|May 22
|mopping up
|23
Find what you want!
Search Chipley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC