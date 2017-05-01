Relay for Life is Friday

The Washington-Holmes Relay for Life event will take place this Friday, May 5, in Pal's Park in Chipley. Traditionally a 24-hour event, this year's relay will be held on Friday only, from 5-11 p.m. Several fundraising programs have been in full swing leading up to the event, including the annual "Jail and Bail" and "Flush Away Cancer."

