Relay for Life is Friday
The Washington-Holmes Relay for Life event will take place this Friday, May 5, in Pal's Park in Chipley. Traditionally a 24-hour event, this year's relay will be held on Friday only, from 5-11 p.m. Several fundraising programs have been in full swing leading up to the event, including the annual "Jail and Bail" and "Flush Away Cancer."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington County News.
Add your comments below
Chipley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hells Angels To Start First Chapter In Florida (Jun '08)
|26 min
|Mall Cop
|279
|Overpaid Teachers (Oct '14)
|34 min
|Mall Cop
|229
|Doctor for chronic pain in Panama City (Feb '10)
|39 min
|Mall Cop
|46
|Hardees under new GM control
|8 hr
|Hardees FAST food
|1
|sunny hill news (Jan '16)
|8 hr
|get rid of civ ass
|283
|Hooters
|Tue
|jde1
|3
|Getting info on road paving (Dec '08)
|Apr 30
|Nah
|21
Find what you want!
Search Chipley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC