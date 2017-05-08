Relay for Life 2017 Updated at

The Washington-Holmes Relay for Life event was held Friday, May 5, at Pal's Park in Chipley.  21 teams were on hand this year to make the event a successful one. At press time, the event had raised more than $58,000.

