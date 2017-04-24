One arrested for attempting to bring ...

One arrested for attempting to bring contraband into jail

The Washington County Sheriff's Office reports a man identifying himself as "Larry Joe Benton" arrived at the Washington County Jail in the early morning hours of Saturday, April 29, to deliver items to an inmate. During a search, an alert corrections officer located a glass pipe hidden in the items provided by the subject.

