One arrested for attempting to bring contraband into jail
The Washington County Sheriff's Office reports a man identifying himself as "Larry Joe Benton" arrived at the Washington County Jail in the early morning hours of Saturday, April 29, to deliver items to an inmate. During a search, an alert corrections officer located a glass pipe hidden in the items provided by the subject.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington County News.
Add your comments below
Chipley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Getting info on road paving (Dec '08)
|20 hr
|Nah
|21
|sunny hill news (Jan '16)
|Sat
|get rid of civ ass
|281
|Hooters
|Apr 28
|Willie
|2
|chipley vet woodham (Jan '13)
|Apr 28
|Willie
|26
|Obama's Legacy
|Apr 28
|Willie
|5
|Bullying at CHS (Aug '14)
|Apr 28
|Willie
|27
|eon menckeberg (Oct '15)
|Apr 23
|Pizza Slayer
|24
Find what you want!
Search Chipley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC