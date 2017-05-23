Lockhart found Guilty

Emmanuel Lockhart, the suspected shooter from a July 10, 2016 incident at the Colonial Restaurant in Chipley Florida was found guilty by a jury of his peers on May 24, 2017 following a two day trial. Lockhart was the suspect who was named by the victim following the shooting.

