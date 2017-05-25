FDOT suspends construction for Memorial Day

CHIPLEY – To promote safety and reduce congestion over the Memorial Day weekend, the Florida Department of Transportation is suspending normal construction activities on all major roads in Northwest Florida. There will be no lane closures on the state road system from 9 a.m. Friday, May 26 to 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, May 30. If an emergency situation occurs during the upcoming holiday weekend that requires a lane closure, repairs will continue until that lane is reopened to the traveling public and all safety related issues that impede the traveling public have been addressed.

