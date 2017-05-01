Drug Task Force closes out major investigation
The Washington County Drug Task Force, comprised of the Washington County Sheriff's Office and Chipley Police Department, closed out has the closure of an extensive undercover narcotics investigation, resulting in the arrest of 18 suspects with nine suspects still at large. Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews states Drug Task Force Investigators have been working in an undercover capacity over the last several months, targeting drug dealers throughout Washington County.
