DOT takes comment on Cortez bottleneck
Surveyors Spencer Henline and Mike Hire, on the north leg of 119th Street, measure and coordinate with Jed Peel at Cortez Road West May 3, as part of the Florida Department of Transportation Cortez Road Safety Improvements Project. The surveyors are from DRMP Inc. of Chipley.
Read more at Anna Maria Islander Newspaper.
