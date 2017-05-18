Commissioners discuss dispensary ordi...

Commissioners discuss dispensary ordinance

Washington County is among all Florida municipalities that will have to determine where marijuana dispensaries may open shop now that seven distributors in the state were given license to open dispensaries for medical marijuana sales. Washington County Board of County Commissioners discussed which factors would help shape an ordinance setting regulations for future local dispensaries in the May 17 workshop.

