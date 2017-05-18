Commissioners discuss dispensary ordinance
Washington County is among all Florida municipalities that will have to determine where marijuana dispensaries may open shop now that seven distributors in the state were given license to open dispensaries for medical marijuana sales. Washington County Board of County Commissioners discussed which factors would help shape an ordinance setting regulations for future local dispensaries in the May 17 workshop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington County News.
Add your comments below
Chipley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get To Work
|18 hr
|For ME
|1
|Down Home in the Tri-States
|20 hr
|get rid of civ ass
|8
|The MOB Banksters! (Jul '13)
|23 hr
|Brog David Mohels
|9
|Anastasia Williams
|Wed
|funfun
|4
|Need a girl for a sexy couple (Aug '16)
|Wed
|mrtruth
|9
|The Who? (Mar '16)
|Tue
|anonymous
|99
|Shelly the scammer (Aug '14)
|May 16
|local
|884
Find what you want!
Search Chipley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC