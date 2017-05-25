a Peace in Goda s countrya : Chipley veteran recalls battles, friends lost

As the nation prepares to enjoy Memorial Day weekend, the story of Chipley resident Eugene Danford's desperate attempts to save his brothers-in-arms during an intense Vietnam confrontation stands as a reminder of why the holiday is a time to reflect on patriotic sacrifice. Danford, who was raised in Port St. Joe, left the small mill town in 1965 when he quit his senior year of high school to join the Navy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington County News.