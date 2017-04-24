WCSO makes several drug arrests

The Washington County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 3129 Pipkin Road in Bonifay at approximately 3:35 am on April 20. The execution of this search warrant successfully brought a two month investigation to a close. The residents of this location had been suspected of distributing methamphetamines.

